Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $170.11 million and $7.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.