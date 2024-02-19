Cormark Reiterates “C$0.20” Price Target for Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)

Cormark set a C$0.20 price target on Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfden Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of WLF stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. Wolfden Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.23.

Wolfden Resources Company Profile

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, gold, silver, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 hectares of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

