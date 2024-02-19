Cormark Reiterates “C$0.20” Price Target for Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)

Cormark set a C$0.20 price target on Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Wolfden Resources Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of WLF stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. Wolfden Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.23.
Wolfden Resources Company Profile
