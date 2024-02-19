Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,317.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.