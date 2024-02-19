Contrasting DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) & Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) and DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cogeco Communications and DISH Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogeco Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A DISH Network 2 8 2 1 2.15

Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus target price of $112.08, indicating a potential upside of 145.53%. DISH Network has a consensus target price of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 78.04%. Given Cogeco Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cogeco Communications is more favorable than DISH Network.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogeco Communications N/A N/A N/A DISH Network 7.81% 6.70% 2.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Cogeco Communications and DISH Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

41.9% of Cogeco Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of DISH Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of DISH Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogeco Communications and DISH Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogeco Communications N/A N/A N/A $4.40 10.38 DISH Network $15.62 billion 0.20 $2.30 billion $1.87 3.09

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Cogeco Communications. DISH Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogeco Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DISH Network beats Cogeco Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc. operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks. It also provides Internet packages comprising best-in-class managed Wi-Fi and with home Wi-Fi solutions; voice services; and other advanced network connectivity services, such as dedicated fibre, session initiation protocol (SIP) or primary rate interface (PRI) trunking solutions, hosted private branch exchange (HPBX) solutions, and managed business Wi-Fi (MBW) through its long-distance fibre optic systems, advanced hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) telecommunications distribution networks, point-to-point fibre networks, and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network technologies. In addition, the company offers e-mail solutions and Internet security suite to Internet customers with automatic updates to protect their desktop and mobile devices; and self-installation devices on a rental basis. Further, it provides cable operator services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, Canada; and in the United States under the Breezeline brand. The company was formerly known as Cogeco Cable Inc. and changed its name to Cogeco Communications Inc. in January 2016. Cogeco Communications Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Cogeco Communications Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cogeco Inc.

About DISH Network

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and television shows through TV or Internet-connected devices; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications on Internet-connected devices to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features of their DVRs. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling domestic, Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as streaming media devices, TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and phones, as well as market SLING TV services to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Further, the company provides wireless subscribers consumer plans with no annual service contracts, as well as monthly service plans, including high-speed data and unlimited talk and text. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, as well as independent third parties, such as small retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.