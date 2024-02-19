Contrasting California Resources (NYSE:CRC) & Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

California Resources has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, suggesting that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.71 billion 1.37 $524.00 million $6.23 8.65 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 24.92 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -19.58

Profitability

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares California Resources and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 16.65% 19.62% 10.06% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for California Resources and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 1 5 0 2.83 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.17%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

California Resources beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

