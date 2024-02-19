ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,967,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.