Conflux (CFX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $915.31 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Conflux has a total market cap of $915.31 million and $57.46 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,816.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00137757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.38 or 0.00520399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00052399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00217288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00150904 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00028248 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,972,112,268 coins and its circulating supply is 3,747,124,907 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,971,931,618.34 with 3,746,931,609.64 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24059499 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $34,800,249.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

