Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.44.

CFLT opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $98,856.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $98,856.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,090,213 shares of company stock worth $31,520,960 in the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $8,757,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $4,240,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $10,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

