Concordium Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Concordium has a market capitalization of $56.42 million and $875,581.93 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,886,032,189 coins and its circulating supply is 9,170,238,564 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

