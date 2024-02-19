Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) PT Raised to $254.00 at UBS Group

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $208.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $248.50 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $122.81 and a one year high of $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.