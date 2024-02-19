Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is First Pacific Advisors LP’s Largest Position

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,417,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 176,487 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 7.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Comcast worth $461,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 43,327.8% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 96,621 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.6% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 13,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.6% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 32,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.24. 22,578,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.