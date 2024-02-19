Columbia Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.7% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,706,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,869 shares of company stock worth $19,564,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $926.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $955.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $804.14 and its 200 day moving average is $710.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

