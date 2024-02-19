Columbia Asset Management Makes New $67,000 Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

