Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at HC Wainwright

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.86.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $193.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.11.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,623,647.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,623,647.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock valued at $185,594,063. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

