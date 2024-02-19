Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,861 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 125,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52,353 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

