Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires 176 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 176 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,455 ($31.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,320.80 ($5,456.93).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,345 ($29.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,525.85 ($5,715.90).

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 392 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($28.98), for a total value of £8,996.40 ($11,361.96).

On Wednesday, December 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,310 ($29.17), for a total transaction of £311,850 ($393,849.46).

On Monday, December 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,282 ($28.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,404.26 ($5,562.34).

On Thursday, November 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,800 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,190 ($27.66), for a total value of £324,120 ($409,345.79).

Shares of CCH stock traded up GBX 1.18 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,463.18 ($31.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,662. The company has a market cap of £9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,663.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,309.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,240.62. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 2,065 ($26.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($32.61).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,770 ($34.98).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

