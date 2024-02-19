CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Raised to $16.00 at Robert W. Baird

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,451,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,687 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 863.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 452,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

