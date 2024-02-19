Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $576.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

