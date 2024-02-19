Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $102.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

