Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 519.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $333,657,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,485.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,023 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $160.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares in the company, valued at $111,212,246,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,212,246,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock valued at $450,707,053 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

