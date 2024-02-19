ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $65,246.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,839 shares in the company, valued at $36,847,485.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 27,810 shares of company stock valued at $942,167 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 33.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,159,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,043,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

