ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 2,854,194 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,615,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,854,194 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 2.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $90,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.52. 3,329,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,436. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 138.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

