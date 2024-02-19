ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 21,247 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 1.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.19% of American Water Works worth $45,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Water Works by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,858. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.