ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $226.27 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,615 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 7.3% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 0.30% of American Tower worth $226,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,542. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.09. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

