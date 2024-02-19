ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $105.20 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,637 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 3.4% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 0.26% of Crown Castle worth $105,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after buying an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

CCI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.33. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $141.04.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

