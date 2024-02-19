ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,401,570,000 after buying an additional 237,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $292.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.95. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.