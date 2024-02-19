Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,443,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,549 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Citigroup worth $223,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Shares of C traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.85. 11,527,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,230,564. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

