Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Sold by Goldentree Asset Management LP

Goldentree Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,149 shares during the period. Cipher Mining accounts for approximately 0.0% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Cipher Mining worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 13,275,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753,255. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

