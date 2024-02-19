CIBC Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$150.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$164.67.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Canadian Tire

CTC.A opened at C$140.01 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$128.88 and a 12-month high of C$189.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$146.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. In related news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.