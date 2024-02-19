CIBC Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$175.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$186.33.

goeasy Price Performance

goeasy Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$177.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$87.00 and a 1-year high of C$180.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

Insider Activity at goeasy

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

