CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 727,660 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $44,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

NYSE EW opened at $86.10 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

