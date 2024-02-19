CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $81.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

