CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $226.85 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.13.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

