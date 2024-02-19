CI Investments Inc. Purchases 68,646 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,646 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of CSX worth $38,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 0.8 %

CSX stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

