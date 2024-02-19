CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $41,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $449.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $484.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

