CI Investments Inc. Has $21.07 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,637 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,434,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $277.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

