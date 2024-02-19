CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.88% of CSW Industrials worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $232.00 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.06 and a 52 week high of $233.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

