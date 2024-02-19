CI Investments Inc. Acquires 7,597 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

