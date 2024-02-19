Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.20 and its 200-day moving average is $219.45.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.