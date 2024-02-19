Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.