ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $121.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.86. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

