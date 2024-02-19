Christie Group (LON:CTG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Christie Group Stock Performance

Christie Group stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.10) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,700.00 and a beta of 0.77. Christie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.11).

Get Christie Group alerts:

About Christie Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.