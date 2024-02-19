Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $250.00 at Citigroup

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Shares of CRL opened at $244.96 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

