Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $244.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.99. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $252.20.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

