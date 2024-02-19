Channing Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CECO stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.80 million, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CECO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

