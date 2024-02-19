Channing Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38,447 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 932,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 167,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.39. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.