Channing Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,657 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Elanco Animal Health worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN opened at $16.25 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

