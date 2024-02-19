Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 9,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,730.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,806. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

