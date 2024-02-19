Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

NYSE:EBR opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

