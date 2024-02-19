CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

