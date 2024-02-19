CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.
CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy
In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
